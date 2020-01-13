Phoebe Waller-Bridge Took Inspiration From Jennifer Lopez For A Character In Fleabag

“Fleabag” creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge says singer-actress Jennifer Lopez and dirty Latin words acted as sources of inspiration for her hit award-winning series.

She revealed her inspiration while accepting the win for Best Comedy Series at the 25th annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Phoebe gave special thanks to her sister and “Fleabag” composer Isobel Waller-Bridge, saying that her music had “covered and elevated” the “slightly mediocre bits” of the show.

Phoebe also shared a “little secret”.

“She put in a little secret in for anyone who can speak Latin, but all the words that the thing is is singing in Latin during the songs are completely filthy,” Phoebe said, adding: “So thank you for keeping the DNA of the show right in even to the classiest music possible.”

She also thanked producers — the BBC and Amazon, and wrapped by giving a shout-out to Lopez. She said that Lopez inspired a certain “hot” and popular character in the comedy.

“This is a bit of a random shout-out, but you have no idea how much you can accidentally inspire people just by doing your work,” Waller-Bridge said, adding: “Somebody who inspires this show in a way they will never know and that is J.Lo. I decided that the priest’s favourite song was ‘Jenny from the block’ and it opens the entire character up for me, so I don’t know where she is, but that’s really genuine, so thank you.”

“Fleabag” also took home awards for Best Actress in a Comedy Series and Best Supporting Actor in a comedy series.

