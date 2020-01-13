After Martin Scorsese, Incredible Hulk Actor Lou Ferrigno Disses Marvel Films, Upset With How The Green Superhero Is Being Portrayed Now

Marvel Cinematic Universe which flaunts of superheroes like Hulk, Captain America, Iron Man, etc. has been under the radar of many Hollywood celebrities for the kind of content they make. Martin Scorsese severely bashed the film for being “non-art” and now joining the banter is actor Lou Ferrigno, who used to essay the role of the original Incredible Hulk.

Lou Ferrigno, who played the role of Hulk in the 1978 television show The Incredible Hulk, is very upset about the Marvel is showcasing the mighty character now. The actor played the alter-ego of Bill Bixby’s Dr. David Banner and feels that nothing could do justice to what he and Bixby did with the Marvel character.

During an interview, Lou expressed that Mark Ruffalo’s CGI created Hulk is not “hideous” enough. The actor stated that it is difficult to understand what direction Hulk’s character has taken in the recent films, which is why people always refer back to the 1978 series because it’s more organic and authentic. Ferrigno also admitted that he does not like how the Hulk looks with the CGI effect, FabTV reported. During the interview, the actor kept on stating that Hulk needs to look hideous because it is a creature, totally different from a regular human being. Ferrigno revealed that thousands of fans have told him that they are not happy with the way Hulk looks in Avenger movies.

Ferrigno added that because of the CGI effect it has become difficult to take Hulk seriously. He further stated that he was especially disappointed with Avengers: Endgame because it focused more on outer space and spaceships, and failed to depict the Hulk. The actor asserted that Disney’s humanistic take on the otherwise aloof character ruined the whole idea of Hulk. Giving the Hulk Banner’s personality ended up spoiling the character, Ferrigno stated.

During an interview with Comicbook/Marvel, Ferrigno shared, “What’s happening is that the first two Hulk movies, the CGI was improving, but the last one, Avengers Endgame, I was disappointed because the Hulk needs to be hideous, he needs to be a creature.”

Ferrigno further blamed Mark Ruffalo, who essays the role of Hulk, and Disney for the ‘less-than-stellar’ portrayal of the iconic green superhero on the big screen. he said, “You see in Avengers Endgame, Mark Ruffalo — I think it has a lot to do with him and Disney — I didn’t like the way it portrayed (Hulk). It took away that beauty, that quality of the Hulk. That’s why a lot of people liked the series.”

He continued, I had to almost yell and talk like the Hulk thinks and feels and now in this new film, the Hulk is having dialogue conversations, I think it basically just spoiled it.”

Talking about how disappointed he is in Ruffalo, he said, “I think he’s a wonderful actor, he blends in with the Marvel aspect of the Avengers, but I can’t take him seriously enough. Bill Bixby has that intensity, and you knew that when he was in danger, you could feel that intensity. But because of Marvel and Disney, they’ve taken a different direction. You can’t take it as seriously as the original series.”

Well, what do agree with Lou’s point of view? Let us know in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!