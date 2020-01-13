After Maddison Brown, Miley Cyrus’ Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth Spotted Getting Cozy With New Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus’ relationship has been one of the most talked-about things in Hollywood. From dating each other on and off for ten years to getting married in 2019 and then breaking the marriage off in the same year, the two have seen a lot together. But it looks like the two have moved on from each other and are not very keen on looking back.

Liam was earlier spotted getting cozy with 22-year-old fellow Aussie Maddison Brown in October 2019 and now a few months later, the actor has been spotted with a new girl. Liam finally confirmed his love affair with model Gabriella Brooks and was spotted kissing the Australian model, on the beach in Byron Bay in Australia earlier this month.

According to dailymail.co.uk. Liam and Gabriella spent the New Year’s Eve together and were spotted getting intimate on the beach. Liam had also introduced Gabriella to his parents Craig and Leonie in Byron Bay, North-South Wales earlier. Gabriella had hit it off quite well with the actor’s parents. Upon their arrival, Liam’s mother Leonie was also spotted giving Gabriella and her son a big hug, who welcomed them warmly.

A source told US Weekly that Gabriella is popular with Liam’s family. “Liam feels comfortable with Gabriella. His family approves of her and really likes her, which is very important to him,” said the source.

Soon after their separation, Miley too got into the dating game. She first started dating Kaitlynn Carter and moved on to date musician Cody Simpson. The lovebirds seem to be going really strong as Miley’s manager Matt Zeidman informed that they’ve both moved on from their hard-partying days and enjoying their sober romance.

Zeidman said: “It is early, but their friendship is longstanding and deeper than people realise. Though they originally met during their own wilder phases, they’re both sober now and are focused on health, work and spending time together. Seems pretty ideal to me.”

Miley and Liam reportedly parted ways because of infidelity on Miley’s part however the singer has denied the claims. They filed for divorce in August 2019 and reached a divorce settlement in December.

