Bigg Boss 13: Deepika Padukone Has A Savage Reply To Salman Khan Asking About Her Pregnancy

Deepika Padukone, who is currently enjoying the release of Chhapaak, recently made it to the headlines when she arrived at Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 13. After the many speculations that Deepika did not come on the show, the Chhapaak actress made a stunning appearance on the show and had a fun time with Salman.

Among the many things Deepika and Salman talked, the one that came to our notice was that fact that Salman teased Deepika about getting pregnant. He said that Deepika’s fans might get to see her with a baby soon and the actress made sure she has a befitting reply for this. She decided to respond with a savage reply and told him to get married as well. Salman further added that marriage and having kids have nothing in common, putting a full stop to this fun banter.

Earlier, Deepika had slammed a reporter for asking about her pregnancy. The Padmaavat actress had said, “Do I look pregnant? I will ask you when I will plan (to have a family). If you give me permission then I will plan. If I become pregnant then you will see that in nine months.”

Talking about her just-released film Chhapaak, it is emerging as a rallying point for opposition parties. After the Samajwadi Party organized a special show for its party workers in Lucknow, and the Congress distributed free tickets of the film, it is now the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) that booked a show of The film in Meerut on Sunday.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83 with husband Ranveer Singh. She also has Shakun Batra’s romantic drama with Siddhant Chaturvedi and a film on Draupadi where she has also her role as a producer as well.

