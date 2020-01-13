Ala Vaikunthapurramloo: Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun is over the moon following all the overwhelming responses that he has been receiving from his fans and well-wishers for his latest release. The stylish star’s Sankranti release Ala Vaikunthapurramloo which released yesterday has struck the right chord with the audience, as it has set cash registers ringing and is running houseful in Telugu speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

It wasn’t just his fans who were left impressed with the actor’s work in the family entertainer, even his colleague, and Telugu Superstar Jr NTR had all praises for the Ala Vaikunthapurramloo team.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo: Jr NTR Is In Awe Of Allu Arjun’s Sankranti Release

The RRR star took to his Twitter account to congratulate the film’s director Trivikram Srinivas, Murali Sharma and Allu Arjun for their work.

Jr.NTR wrote: “An effortless and terrific performance from @alluarjun and brilliant writing from Trivikram Srinivas garu make #AlaVaikuntapurramuloo a great watch. Congrats Bava and Swamy”

The RRR actor further had praises for Murali Sharma, music composer S Thaman and cinematographer PS Vinod, as he added: “Kudos to Murali Sharma for supporting them with a great performance. Outstanding work by @MusicThaman is a major asset for the film. Special mention for PS Vinod’s cinematography. Congratulations to the entire team and @haarikahassine for a job well done.”

Talking about Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, the movie on its first day has garnered 29 crores worldwide. The film is expected to do more business in the coming days with word of mouth promotions.

The Trivikram Srinivas’s directorial also has Tabu, Sachin Khedekar, Jayaram and others in key roles.

