WHAT! This 32-Year-Old Man Says Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is His Mother, Watch

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is grabbing headlines for quite a bizarre news. A 32-year-old man from Mangalore claims that the actress is his MOTHER! This video from 2018 has gone viral on the internet and it will definitely leave your jaw-dropped.

The man named Sangeeth Kumar said that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is his mother and he was born to her via IVF In London in 1988. At that time, the actress was 15 years ago. Sangeeth Kumar shared that Aishwarya Rai’s parents took care of him until he was 2 years old. Post that, his father Vadivelu Reddy took him to Visakhapatnam.

Watch the video below:

The actress and the Bachchan family have not yet commented on this video. We wonder what’s this new drama and why would someone come out and make such weird claims.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Mani Ratnam’s upcoming period drama titled Ponniyin Selvan. The film is based on the novel with the same name and also stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Keerthy Suresh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amala Paul, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Jyotika in pivotal roles.

Recently, the makers released the first poster of the film. Ash fans can’t keep calm to see the actress’ look from this Mani Ratnam directorial!

What do you think of this viral video and the man claiming the Jazbaa actress to be his mother? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

