Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera Shah-Krushna Abhishek SHOCKED About Arti Singh’s Rape Revelation: “Had No Idea.. Want To Kill That Person”

Bigg Boss 13: Recently, actress Arti Singh made a shocking revelation about facing rape attempt at the age of 13 in her own house. The actress shared her story when the Chhapaak team – Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey & Laxmi Agarwal visited the Bigg Boss house.

Arti Singh said that one of her servants had tried to rape her in the house. It’s from that time her anxiety and panic attacks started. Singh had said, “People usually judge me that I must be depressed, maybe some guy left me. I was depressed as my own servant tried to rape me inside my house when I was 13. I wanted to talk about this and share it with Paras as I feel he is sensitive enough. I told him I can’t sleep alone, even today I need to latch the door before I sleep.”

Now, Arti Singh’s sister-in-law and Krushna Abhishek’s wife Kashmera Shah has reacted to Arti’s story she shared on Bigg Boss 13. Kashmera Shah told Pinkvilla, “I am totally blindsided. Krushna and I have no idea about this.”

Shah further added, “Only after I speak to Arti, I will be clear on this. I am deeply hurt and concerned and wish she had spoken to us about it. Of course, I want to kill the person who tried to molest her. I am devastated. I am someone who stands up for victims and I did not know I had a victim in my family.”

Meanwhile, Arti said that the reason she chose to open up about her story on BB 13 is because she wants to encourage girls and women to speak up against the wrong things that happen to them.

