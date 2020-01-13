Ala Vaikunthapurramloo: Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde & Team Celebrate Success Of The Film

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun who is back on the big screen with Ala Vaikunthapurramloo after almost a gap of 2 years, received a warm welcome from his fans and cinema-goers in theatres yesterday. The actor’s fans just couldn’t keep calm seeing their favourite star after a long time, as they had whistles and applauds for the stylish star for his performances in the family entertainer.

Post receiving a phenomenal response from all over, the lead stars of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde along with their director Trivikram Srinivas called in for a celebration.

The trio had a gala time as they cut the cake and burst crackers to the core to celebrate the sweet success.

The makers of Allu Arjun starrer took to their Twitter account to share pictures of their celebration along with a tweet that read: “Sankranti Celebrations Begins in Style, thank you all for making our #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo a Winner”

Pooja also took to her Twitter account to share a couple of pictures along with a tweet that read: “Work hard, Party Harder That’s how we roll babyyy Celebration time for #alavaikunthapurramloo”

Apart from Allu Arjun and Pooja, the film also has Tabu, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Jayaram in key roles.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloom is been helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, and it is been bankrolled by Allu Arvind and S Radha Krishna under Geetha Arts, and Haarika & Hassine Creations.

The music for the film is been composed of Thaman.S.

