Ayyapanum Koshiyum Teaser: Prithviraj Sukumaran & Biju Menon’s Rivalry Promises To Keep You Hooked

Prithviraj Sukumaran post garnering rave reviews for his last release Driving Licence is all set to entertain cinemagoers with his next Ayyapanum Koshiyum. The actor will be sharing the screen space with versatile actor Biju Menon. The duo was last seen together in 2015 released Anarkali.

The teaser of Ayyapanum Koshiyum which happens to be one the much-anticipated releases in Mollywood has been unveiled.

Talking about the teaser, the 1 minute 10 seconds’ video has Prithviraj playing the character of a retired havildar named Koshi, a carefree and very outgoing person who loves to drink, eat, sing and be merry in company of his friends.

On the other hand, Biju Menon plays a serious and intense character named Ayyapan, a police constable by profession. The actor is seen in a serious and intense getup in the teaser.

Following an unknown reason, the lead duo shares cold vibes and can’t stand each other.

Apart from Prithviraj and Biju, Ayyapanum Koshiyum also has Ranjith Balakrishnan in a key role.

The action drama is been helmed by filmmaker Sachy. The Prithviraj & Biju Menon starrer is been bankrolled by Ranjith and PM Sasidaran.

The music for the film is been composed by Jakes Bejoy.

The official release date of the film is yet to be finalized by the makers.

