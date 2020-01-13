Rapper Cardi B Aspires To Be A Politician, Says She Really Love The Government Even Though She Doesn’t Agree With It

Rapper Cardi B, who has been vocal about her disdain for Donald Trump’s presidency and government, hinted on Twitter that she aspires to become a politician.

The 27-year-old star posted on Sunday: “I think I want to be a politician. I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Government,” reports aceshowbiz.com.

On what possibly drives her latest passion, she said: “Like I was watching War documentaries. No matter how many weapons a country have you need people! How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American.”

The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker said that she would further address it in an Instagram Live, tweeting: “I will have to explain a lot so I will have to do a video or a live talking about it …So imma come back to my last two tweets another day. Imma talk about it another day.”

Later, the rapper came back on the micro-blogging website with a claim that she could get into the Congress with a proper educational background.

“I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress. I deada** have sooo much ideas that make sense. I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table,” so she wrote.

