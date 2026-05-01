Kara, starring Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju, concluded its opening day on a fair note. Being one of Dhanush’s low-hyped films, it was expected to start slowly compared to his previous movies, and that’s exactly what happened. It couldn’t even surpass Naane Varuvean’s opening-day collection at the Indian box office, making it the lowest opener for the actor in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 report!

How much did Kara earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

Released yesterday (April 30), the heist action thriller arrived amid an underwhelming buzz. Also, initial reviews and audience feedback are mixed. As a result, the film didn’t really find any boost in the evening and night shows. As a result, it managed to rake in an estimated 5.75 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. It’s a fair number, to be honest, and considering the scale of the film, a much higher start was needed.

Fails to enter Dhanush’s top 5 openers in India

With 5.75 crore, Kara failed to join Dhanush’s top 5 openers of all time at the Indian box office. To enter the list, it needed to surpass Vaathi (9.7 crore), but it fell short by a wide margin.

Take a look at Dhanush’s top 5 openers in India (net):

Tere Ishk Mein – 15.81 crore Kuberaa – 14.75 crore Raayan – 13.65 crore Idli Kadai – 11 crore Karnan – 10.4 crore Vaathi – 9.7 crore

Lowest post-COVID openers for the actor

Among Dhanush‘s post-COVID releases, Kara has pulled off the lowest start in India. It remained below Naane Varuvean (6.9 crore) to grab the last spot, which is clearly not a good start for the film. Let’s see if it grows over the weekend.

Take a look at the day 1 collection of Dhanush’s post-COVID releases (net):

Tere Ishk Mein – 15.81 crore Kuberaa – 14.75 crore Raayan – 13.65 crore Idli Kadai – 11 crore Vaathi – 9.7 crore Captain Miller – 8.7 crore Thiruchitrambalam – 8.25 crore Naane Varuvean – 6.9 crore Kara – 5.75 crore

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