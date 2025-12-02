The year 2025 has been super productive for Dhanush with three releases, making a mark in the hearts of the audience. The actor is probably the only actor who delivered three films in three languages in a single year. All of them were appreciated by the audience. He arrived with Kuberaa at the start of the year. This Telugu release was followed by Idli Kadai in Tamil, and finally, he is being hailed as Shankar from Tere Ishk Mein in Bollywood.

The three films presented the actor in three very different roles, and he nailed each one of them. In fact, the three languages and the three films have brought three unique records for the actor in 2025.

Dhanush Nails Three Records

The ticket sales of Tere Ishk Mein have hit 1 million total on BMS, and Dhanush has registered the second-best-selling weekend for a romantic film in Bollywood in 2025. However, he has nailed three big achievements at the box office as well. Scroll down to read about the actor’s box office records.

Three Double-Digit Openings

With the three films, Dhanush registered three double-digit openings in 2025, which is a remarkable achievement for an actor this year! More interestingly, these three double-digit openings belong to three different languages, which makes him a true-blue pan-India star!

Check out the three openings by Dhanush in 2025.

Tere Ishk Mein: 15.86 crore Kuberaa: 14.75 crore Idli Kadai: 11 crore

Biggest Opening Weekend Of Career!

The opening weekend of Tere Ishk Mein brought the biggest opening weekend for Dhanush in his entire career. He surpassed the opening weekend collection of Raayan, which earned 42.65 crore in its first weekend and was the actor’s highest-grossing weekend until Tere Ishk Mein, which registered 53.2 crore.

The 200 Crore Collection

With these three films, the superstar has managed to bring a cumulative earnings of 200+ crore at the box office. While Tere Ishk Mein stands at a 62 crore total in India in four days, Idli Kadai earned 50.5 crore in its lifetime in India, and Kuberaa registered a lifetime earnings of 90.8 crore in India. In total, the actor registered a total net collection of over 200 crore in 2025!

