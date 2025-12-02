Tere Ishk Mein Box Office: Dhanush & Kriti Sanon's Fiery Drama Already Recovers 88% Investment From Pre-Sales

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s Tere Ishk Mein is turning into a roaring success for the producers, who needed a very small amount on the theatrical front to recover their entire investment in the film. According to our sources, the film actually recouped the entire investment with its opening-day collection.

Aanand L Rai’s Films Hit 75 Crore Pre-Sales!

Helmed by Aanand L Rai and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma, under the banners of T-Series Films and Colour Yellow Productions, the spiritual sequel to Raanjhana has already hit a pre-sales of 75 crore with the non-theatrical rights. So, whatever the film is earning at the box office right now is an added profit to the investments made by the producers on this romantic drama!

Tere Ishk Mein Budget & Recovery!

Tere Ishk Mein is mounted on a budget of almost 85 crore, including the promotion and advertising. Looking at the pre-sales of 75 crore, the film has already recovered 88% of its investment with the pre-sales. In fact, it recovered its entire investment by the producers, with an opening of 15.06 crore at the box office!

Starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, the romantic drama has already hit some major landmarks at the box office, and looking at the current pace of the film, it might end its hit status at the box office by the end of its theatrical run. Waiting for some more records to unfold by the end of this week.

About Tere Ishk Mein

Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the official synopsis of the film says, “Shankar and Mukti’s intense love story unfolds against the backdrop of Benaras, exploring surrender and transformation through an all-consuming romance that heals, hurts, and changes them.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

