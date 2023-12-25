Salaar Box Office Collection Day 3 (Hindi): Scores A Half Century In Its Opening Weekend!

Salaar (Hindi) grew on Sunday and finally hit the 20 crores mark. This is a good score for the film since not many were giving it much of a chance till Thursday, but then the Prabhas starrer surprised one and all by first crossing the 15 crores mark on Friday as well as Sunday and then gaining 20 crores* on Sunday.

The film has been doing well with the masses, and obviously there is appreciation amongst the target audience. Had that not been the case, then the film would have seen some sort of growth on Sunday, but then that would have been rather muted. Here, the increase in collections is good, which means today would be yet another rock-solid day. If the 20 crore mark is crossed again, then that would be indeed good as that would only make its journey towards the 100 crore club faster.

The film has netted 51.50 crores* so far, and with this, a half-century has been scored by the Prashanth Neel-directed affair. The numbers have gone past the lifetime collections of his KGF: Chapter One, which netted 44.09 crores, and that film clashed with another one of Shah Rukh Khan’s films, Zero. That was five years back, and while Dunki is seeing a good response, too, one waits to see where Salaar lands eventually.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Salaar Box Office Collection Day 3 (Early Trends): Prabhas’ Actioner Enters 200 Crore Club With A Rocking 60+ Crore Sunday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News