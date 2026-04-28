Akshay Kumar is enjoying all the praises for his latest horror-comedy, Bhooth Bangla. Co-starring Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani and Manoj Joshi among others, Priyadarshan’s directorial is dominating the ticket windows. It has registered 2.2 million+ BMS sales in only 11 days to become our leading star’s 2nd highest selling film in the post-pandemic era. Scroll below for the latest updates!

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 11 BMS Sales

According to Filmy View, around 63.68K tickets were booked on BookMyShow on the second Monday. Bhooth Bangla saw a 45.91% drop in ticket sales from the 117.75K witnessed on the second Friday.

The total BMS sales stand at 2.2 million after 11 days. It recently surpassed Jolly LLB 3 to emerge as Akshay Kumar’s 3rd highest selling film in the post-COVID era. It is now all set to climb up the ladder and secure its spot among the top 3.

Check out the detailed BMS sales of Bhooth Bangla in 11 days:

Pre Sales: 169.87K

1st Week: 1.45 million

Day 8: 117.75K

Day 9: 206.86K

Day 10: 186.89K

Day 11: 63.68K

Total: 2.2 million

Set to surpass Housefull 5

In its lifetime, Housefull 5 sold 2.4 million tickets on the online ticket-booking platform, BookMyShow. It surpassed OMG 2 by a huge margin in box office collection, but could not beat in ticket sales.

With the help of the BOGO offer, Bhooth Bangla should swiftly surpass the ticket sales of Housefull 5 by the third weekend. It will emerge as the 2nd most selling Akshay Kumar film post-COVID. Post that, it is to be seen whether it will beat OMG 2 in its lifetime with upcoming releases like Ek Din, Raja Shivaji and others in May.

Check out Akshay Kumar highest selling films in the post-COVID era, ranked as per BMS sales:

OMG 2: 3 million Housefull 5: 2.4 million Bhooth Bangla: 2.2 million (11 days) Jolly LLB 3: 2.03 million Sky Force: 1.99 million Kesari Chapter 2: 1.75 million Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 866K Mission Raniganj: 730K Khel Khel Mein: 560K Sarfira: 417K

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 12 (Early Trends): Beats Sky Force, Now Akshay Kumar’s 4th Highest Post-COVID Grosser!

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