Raja Shivaji, starring Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role, is all set to arrive in theaters this Friday (May 1). Benefiting from the holiday, the film is projected to enjoy impressive footfalls in Maharashtra, and that’s exactly what is happening. Yesterday, advance booking for the film opened, and the response has been really good so far. Backed by the Marathi version, it has sold close to 13K tickets at the Indian box office for day 1. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Raja Shivaji has secured around 800 shows so far

Firstly, speaking about the show count, the upcoming biggie is expected to see a big release across Maharashtra since it’s originally being seen as a Marathi movie. However, outside the state, it is likely to see a limited to decent showcasing. So far, almost 800 shows have been listed, of which over 750 are in Maharashtra. The average ticket price in the state is 231 rupees, which is higher than usual.

Impressive response to the Marathi advance booking

As per the latest advance booking update of day 1 (as of 11 am IST), Raja Shivaji has sold around 12.9K tickets (excluding blocked seats). Out of this, 12.73K tickets have been booked for the Marathi version, while the Hindi version has sold 168 tickets so far. In terms of collection, the film has earned 33.1 lakh gross so far. In net collections, it equals 28.05 lakh. Out of this number, around 27.67 lakh net has come from the Marathi version alone, which is really impressive.

Raja Shivaji heading for a strong start in Marathi

Due to the concept and the goodwill of Riteish Deshmukh, Raja Shivaji’s Marathi version is enjoying a solid response in opening day pre-sales. Usually, we see Marathi movies pick up pace through word of mouth, but in this case, an urgency is evident, which is really impressive. Such a sign indicates a massive start at the Indian box office for the Marathi version, possibly the biggest Marathi opening of all time.

More about the film

The upcoming historical action drama is directed by Riteish Deshmukh, marking his second directorial venture after Ved. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Genelia D’Souza, and others in key roles. It was produced by Genelia D’Souza and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios.

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