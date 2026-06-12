Kangana Ranaut’s latest film, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, has been released in theaters today. The film is inspired by real-life tragic incidents of the infamous terrorist attack 26/11, which took place in Mumbai, India, in 2008.

Directed by Manoj Tapadia, the film features Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Asha Shelar, Priya Arun Berde, and more. The story is based on the Cama Hospital incident, where the hospital workers rescued people and pregnant women from the terrorist attack.

If you are planning to watch Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, take a quick look at what the internet has said about Kangana Ranaut‘s latest film after watching it on big screens.

Bharat Bhhagya Vidhata X Reviews: Viewers Hail Kangana Ranaut’s Heartfelt Performance

A user praised the inspiring tribute given to Cama Hospital’s brave nurses who showed courage on that terrifying night. The viewer also praised the entire cast and their emotional performances and rated it as 4.5/5.

“#BharatBhhagyaViddhaata is a heartfelt and inspiring tribute to the brave nurses of Cama Hospital. #KanganaRanaut delivers a powerful and emotional performance, while the entire cast does a commendable job. It’s a moving and respectful story that leaves a lasting impact. ⭐4.5/5” – the user wrote

#BharatBhhagyaViddhaata is a heartfelt and inspiring tribute to the brave nurses of Cama Hospital. #KanganaRanaut delivers a powerful and emotional performance, while the entire cast does a commendable job. It's a moving and respectful story that leaves a lasting impact.

⭐4.5/5 pic.twitter.com/UUAijCndJB — Manas (@Maanjoshi123) June 12, 2026

Another netizen has reacted to the movie after watching it in theaters. The user hailed Kangana Ranaut’s performance in the movie, affirming that people shouldn’t miss this film in theaters.

“KANGANA RANAUT THE ACTOR THAT YOU ARE rare friday when you realise there’s still some great talent left in bollywood, i felt so many emotions. Always proud to stan a REAL actor. DO NOT MISS THIS MOVIE IN THEATRES #BharatBhhagyaViddhaata” – the X user said

KANGANA RANAUT THE ACTOR THAT YOU ARE rare friday when you realise there's still some great talent left in bollywood, i felt so many emotions. Always proud to stan a REAL actor. DO NOT MISS THIS MOVIE IN THEATRES #BharatBhhagyaViddhaata pic.twitter.com/HyD4inb3k9 — Navi (@NaviKRStan) June 12, 2026

After watching Bharat Bhhagya Vidhaata, another user shared a similar opinion, praising Kangana’s performance, which gave the viewer ‘goosebumps’.

“Cinema peaked here, that outburst after holding back for so long !!!!!!!! #KanganaRanaut just gave goosebumps with this #BharatBhhagyaViddhaata” – the netizen said

Cinema peaked here , that outburst after holding back for so long !!!!!!!! #KanganaRanaut just gave goosebumps with this #BharatBhhagyaViddhaata pic.twitter.com/icEMWI8fp6 — VAIBHAV SALONIA (@BhaktWine) June 12, 2026

As the Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is based on Mumbai’s Cama hospital, the viewer affirmed that every ‘MumbaiKar’ should watch the film to remember the unsung heroes of that terrifying night.

#BharatBhhagyaViddhaataReview ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Every MumbaiKar Should Watch The Film To See Beauty Of The City And It’s People Shown In The Film To Remember All The Unseen Hero’s Of That Horrific Night KANGANA ‘s Emotional Scenes 💥🥺 Masterclass Of Acting 🔥- the viewer said

#BharatBhhagyaViddhaataReview

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Every MumbaiKar Should Watch The Film To See Beauty Of The City And It's People Shown In The Film To Remember All The Unseen Hero's Of That Horrific Night KANGANA 's Emotional Scenes 💥🥺 Masterclass Of Acting 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oWCLu3H9e2 — Contain Creator @CineePhillee (@ContainCreator) June 12, 2026

A viewer appreciated the film’s shock value and its grounding in the present era of cinema. Also, the user gave a tribute to the nurses, calling them brave people who carry responsibility, not weapons.

“Just finished #BharatBhhagyaViddhaata I appreciate how grounded the film is in an era that rewards shock value. It’s a reminder that the bravest people aren’t those carrying weapons, but those carrying responsibility”.

Just finished #BharatBhhagyaViddhaata I appreciate how grounded the film is in an era that rewards shock value. It’s a reminder that the bravest people aren’t those carrying weapons, but those carrying responsibility. pic.twitter.com/cPWpVTCMzY — Madhubala (@aaradhyadaily) June 12, 2026

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata X Reviews: Overall Verdict

After all these online reviews, it seems that Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is a great movie to watch. This is especially when it’s inspired by a real-life incident. The movie may have rekindled the fears of the horrific Mumbai terrorist attack. However, it also reminds us about the unseen heroes who showcased their bravery and responsibility as nurses and doctors.

So, if you are a fan of the movies based on true events, you should consider watching Kangana Ranaut’s latest film.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Trailer

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