Bigg Boss Season 14: Siddharth Shukla reveals details about the time he stole money from his dad’s wallet!

Bigg Boss house contestants took a trip down memory lane with TV’s beloved golden boy, Sidharth Shukla, who recently revealed scandalous details of his college life where he used to discretely steal money from his dad’s wallet to impress girls. In a candid conversation Hina Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Gauahar Khan and other contestants, the fan favourite contestant fondly recalled the memories of his late father in this shocking clip only on Bigg Boss Extra Masala exclusively on Voot.

Advertisement

Reminiscing about his early college days, Sidharth Shukla recalled how he struggled to “patao” girls without any money to spend.

Advertisement

He engaged the contestants with a riveting story of how he managed to steal some money from his dad, saying, “Dad ka wallet hamesha bhara hua rehta tha. Aur voh aapne paise systematically rakhte the, note wise. Pehle 500 ke, phir 100, phir 50, aur side pe aise 100 ke note dale hue. Toh maine socha yaar, itna paise, ghanta samajh main aaega kya paisa kahan hai. Maine socha yeh wale side pe papa bhar ke rakhte hain, mujhe nahi laga gin ke raha hoga, 2-3 baar maine liya. Aur mere dad ko pad gaya malum.”

After getting caught, he proudly disclosed the clever way his parents put an end to his debauchery.

One day before leaving for office, his dad told he family he was losing money. His mother masterfully suggested, “Ek kaam karo. Paisa kum hota hai na, aap likho kitna paise kum hua hai aur osko rakh do andar. Uska chit rakh do, aur phir kum hoga toh dekhte hain.” Its safe to say Shukla never stole money from his dad again!

Must Read: Naagin 5: Sharad Malhotra Resumes Shooting After Testing Negative For COVID-19

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube