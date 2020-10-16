Actor Ram Kapoor says his role in the upcoming series, A Suitable Boy, came with various shades and challenges.

In the series, he plays Mahesh Kapoor, father to Maan, the protagonist played by Ishaan Khatter. Mahesh is a veteran politician, who is fighting to set things right in the country and bring harmony. With the project, Ram reunited with filmmaker Mira Nair after working with her in “Monsoon Wedding” and “Words With God”.

“It was a challenging role. My character has multiple shades and layers. He has a vision for everything — the country, his sons, himself. I feel that he is one of the most truthful characters in the series. He is trying to do the right thing,” Ram said.

“That being said, he also has his flaws. His relationship with his younger son, Maan, is quite real and raw. I had a great time shooting with Ishaan. He is such a fun person to have around and, of course, there was Mira Nair. She is my all-time favourite and I absolutely adore and admire her,” he added.

Nair’s show is a screen adaptation of the Vikram Seth classic of the same name. Set in India of 1951, the series traces the journey of Lata, a passionate literature student, and her meddling mother who wishes to choose her husband. The story takes the audience on a journey with Lata as she explores the excitement of romance and heartache, as three different men try to win her heart. The series will go live on Netflix on October 23.

