Kaali Khuhi Trailer Out! Shabana Azmi Welcomes Us To A Spooky Horror Village & It’s Intriguing

Netflix today released the trailer of its upcoming thriller drama, Kaali Khuhi, which will release on the service on October 30, 2020. Set in a village, the film traces the journey of a 10-year-old girl, who is mired in a series of inexplicable events and, when her family is in danger, is tasked with the duty to save them. The compelling screenplay revolves around a lingering spirit that is looking for payback when Shivangi and her family get caught up in the mess. The film is an edge-of-the-seat suspense thriller that is bound to impress you with some strong performances by the cast.

Directed by debutant Terrie Samundra, Kaali Khuhi has been produced by Anku Pande and Ramon Chibb, and features Shabana Azmi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Satyadeep Mishra and Riva Arora in pivotal roles.

On her first Netflix original, Shabana Azmi said, “Kaali Khuhi is a story about fear, love, hope and perseverance, and how, when the odds are stacked against us, we find strength from unlikely places. It’s been quite the journey and I’m looking forward to people watching it on Netflix.”

On the much-awaited release of her first film as a director Terrie Samundra said, “Kaali Khuhi explores the dark history of a family haunted by its gruesome past and entangled in a web of unnatural occurrences. As 10-year-old Shivangi witnesses her entire family fall deeper into the secrets of the black well, she’s put to the ultimate test. Interweaving elements of drama, suspense and grounded horror, the film is an exciting watch for discerning Netflix audiences.

On collaborating with Netflix, producer Anku Pande said, “Kaali Khuhi’s story is frightening, and yet beautiful. The way a young girl is burdened with the responsibility of saving her family and an entire village is what makes this film a compelling watch. The team at Manomay, Ramon and I are excited about it releasing on Netflix, as we feel it will reach horror fans who will truly enjoy the nuances of this film.”

