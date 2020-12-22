The brand new song Tazaa from Shakeela biopic has just been released. The song features voices of singers Prakriti Kakar, Saheb Khan and Veer Samarth and has been penned by lyricists Kumaar and Saheb Khan.

The song features Richa Chadha as Shakeela swaying to belly dancing moves as the video’s narrative shows the glimpses of highlights of her on-screen and off-screen life and rise to stardom. Based on the life of the adult film star, who rose from rags to riches and her downfall is a shocking true story directed by Indrajit Lankesh.

Shakeela is set for a theatrical release across 5 languages on Christmas, 25th December. The film is produced and presented by Sammys Magic Cinema Motion Picture Production and distributed by UFO movies.

Keeping this unique story and the absolute intriguing narrative of the person in question in mind, the makers of the film have decided to reach the film far and wide. Becoming the first film post lockdown to release in over 1000 screens, the film will open in five languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Invariably, making this the biggest release for a film post lockdown, the trade has welcomed the film with open arms. At a time when most major studios are afraid to reveal their slate or announce their dates, Shakeela is taking a leap of faith to bring the audience back to the theatres. Vouching for their support to save cinemas, Shakeela is a film that promises to be bang for the buck.

