Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are one of the most followed couples in Bollywood. The childhood sweethearts have lately gone on record to talk about their relationship. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan gave their fans some hot tea when she partially revealed that the two are engaged. This was enough for everyone to go gaga over the news. Turns out it was not the truth. Varun has now come out to open up about the same, and below is all you need to know about the same.

Advertisement

Recently when Varun Dhawan graced Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chat show What Women Want, he candidly spoke about a lot of aspects from his life. The Judwaa 2 actor also shed some light on his relationship with Natasha. It was here while addressing her, Kareena called her his fiancée.

Advertisement

Varun Dhawan has now decided to clear the air around the same and set the record straight. The actor said that he is in a committed relationship and that is true, but there are no plans for an engagement or a wedding as of now.

Varun Dhawan in a Hindustan Times report, said, “Honestly, nothing has happened. No ceremony has happened but obviously, when I have been with a person for so many years, the commitment is there and then if one calls her anything of mine, that’s right only because she is. I am in a committed relationship and that means I am only with her and there is no one else.”

Talking about the engagement rumours Varun Dhawan added, “Nahi nahi, aisa kucch bhi nahi hua. For the past 18-20 days, I have been in a live-in relationship with myself only since I was quarantined due to Covid-19.”

“I know there are rumours but there were no marriage plans and there can’t be because we also lost a family member due to Covid-19 this year. Now, I am like, ‘2020 khatam ho jaaye bas.’ Year end hote hote I got Covid-19. You know, we decided to release Coolie No.1, on December 25 so that people can end the year on a happy note, and then they should keep watching it next year too,” Varun Dhawan opened up on the reports of Destination wedding.

Must Read: Taaza From Shakeela Out! Alluring Richa Chadha & Her Belly Dance Will Take Your Breath Away

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube