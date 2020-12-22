The makers of Queen Of Sajjangarh have released their latest song ‘Digital Haseena’, which will surely get you in the party mood craving for an early weekend.

Director Mahaveer Shringi along with Priya Mishra, Ajit Pandit, Shivangi Sharma, Palak Singh, Alvirra Rana, Vaibhav Chauhan, Abhijeet Ghadge and Sanket Ranadive star in the video song.

Song sung by Mamta Rawat is based in a picturesque villa in which we can see the lead actors of the film vibing together on this party track. Ranjit Kumar has penned and composed the song.

Check out the video below:



Ranjit has smartly included the social media terms in the song to develop an instant connect with its target audience, i.e. youth. The genre of the film is horror, and it’s always a better idea to include a party track which would be accepted by its audience.

Produced by Sugandha Dixit, the music of the film is backed by Thrilling Waves Films. As the genre demands the film to be a theatrical watch for all the jump scares in it, the makers are aiming it to release it in 2021.

Recently, Mahaveer Shringi teamed up with the ‘Bhajan Samrat’ Anup Jalota for a song titled ‘Tera Jism Awle Sa Khatta’ which is set to release soon. Interestingly, its lyrics penned by Niranjan Bhudhadhara will raise many eyebrows, especially after Anup Jalota crooning them.

