Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running sitcom in the world and its popularity is only becoming higher with every passing year. Similarly, the cast is also immensely popular among the fans here in India including all the child artists on the show. Today, we are going to talk about the time when Bhavya Gandhi was our ‘Tappu’ on the show.

Bhavya played the role of Tappu for a long time on the show and quit it back in 2017 to pursue a full-fledged career in films.

While we all know that the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was one of the highest-paid casts on Indian television with Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal and Disha Vakani aka Dayaben. Similarly, Bhavya Gandhi aka Tappu was paid 10k per episode, according to reports and held the record of being the highest-paid child artist at that point in time.

Meanwhile, as of now, each member of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Tapu Sena earns about 20 thousand per episode. Coming to the other members, Dilip Joshi aka Jethala is being paid a whopping amount of 1.5 lakhs per episode. Amit Bhatt aka Champaklal Gada gets paid around 70-80 thousand per episode. As per the report in Dainik Bhaskar, Shailesh Lodha, who is also amongst the most famous Indian poets, gets paid an amount of 1.5 lakhs per episode.

Mandar Chandwadkar (Bhide) earns 80 thousand per episode. Both Balvinder Singh Suri (Roshan Singh Sodhi) and Tanuj Mahashabde (Krishnan Iyer) are paid 65-80 thousand for each episode.

Meanwhile, when Bhavya Gandhi quit the show all of sudden, it didn’t go well with the makers of TMKOC. In fact, in an interview with Dainik Bhasker, producer Asit Modi slammed the young actor for quitting the show this way and called his behaviour unprofessional.

