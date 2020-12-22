Shaheer Sheikh sent shock waves to his loyal fan base when he confirmed his relationship with Ruchikaa Kapoor. Just within a month, the couple was already married. While a proper traditional wedding is scheduled for Summer 2021, fans are eager to know all about the love story. Well, we just have a snippet from the same! Read on for all the scoop.

For the unversed, Ruchikaa is the Executive Vice President of Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Productions. The couple met during one of the projects and have been spotted at several parties together. Albeit, they tied the knot in a court marriage last month.

Shaheer Sheikh during the promotion of his upcoming project, Paurashpur has been opening up about his wedding. During one of the interviews, the actor revealed that it was their trips together that made him realize that Ruchikaa Kapoor was ‘the one’ for him. He added that she has seen the crazy side of him, which has been hidden from most.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Shaheer Sheikh began, “So, we travelled together. Generally, you feel like you can go mad, you can have fun, only when your friends are there, not with your partner. You think of fun, you think of your friends. But, even if we go to a hospital for a regular check-up we are crazy together, we are crazy together. So I felt like this is the right combination, I can be myself and I can have fun.”

The Paurashpur actor continued, “People who know me, know the kind of person I am. For the world, I’m this person who keeps to himself and keeps quiet and someone who doesn’t really express. But, people who know, me who are good friends, know I am a mad man. I am a person driven by my emotions so I go crazy sometimes. So I can be that in front of her, I can be myself. During those trips, I realized yes, this is it. It felt perfect.”

Well, we’re really happy that Shaheer Sheikh has finally found his match in Ruchikaa Kapoor. We wish the couple a lifetime of happiness together!

