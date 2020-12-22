Fan Actress Shikha Malhotra Isn't Sure If She'll Be Able To Walk Again After Suffering A Stroke & Paralysis

Amidst all the struggle we are witnessing in 2020, one recent news shocked us. It was regarding Shikha Malhotra, the actress who was seen playing a TV anchor in Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan. She suffered from a stroke and paralysis, which has affected her right side of the body.

It is learnt that Shikha’s condition is improving but at a very slow rate. In a recent interview, she revealed about her upcoming movie titled, Kaanchli. Shikha urged everyone that she is very passionate about her acting career and needs support from the audience. She also added going through a very tough phase in life.

While speaking with Navbharat Times, Shikha Malhotra spoke about suffering from paralysis and stroke. She said that she isn’t sure if she’ll be able to walk again as her body is affected severely. For the unversed, the Fan actress has worked as a nurse during the pandemic and a source of inspiration was her mother, who is a frontline worker.

We Wish Shikha Malhotra a speedy recovery!

Shikha served as a nurse and not charged even a penny for it, just to give her service to the needy in the Balasaheb Thackeray Hospital. According to a report in Navbharat times, Shikha is a Bsc (Hons) in nursing. The actress after the pandemic broke in the country applied in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Cooper Hospital and Balasaheb Thackeray Hospital who welcomed her to serve.

Talking about the situation, she had said, “It did not strike me initially when the Prime Minister gave a call for Janata Curfew. It was only after the PM announced the 21-day lockdown to contain the virus, that I realised the enormity of the situation. I realised everything is not normal when the country was going for 21-days of lockdown. That means, patients will keep coming and there will be a shortage of nurses at hospitals.”

