Janata Curfew: From Chiranjeevi To Allu Arjun, South Stars Express Their Gratitude By Supporting PM Modi’s ‘Clapping Initiative’

Janata Curfew: Yesterday at 5:00 PM just like millions of Indians across the nation, Tollywood biggies like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr.NTR, Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan, Nagarjuna along with many others from the South film industry took to their windows, balconies, and footsteps. The actors expressed their gratitude by clapping hands for Doctors, nurses, medical representatives, Police officials, Army and others who are fighting day in and day out without a break to keep us safe.

Allu Arjun shared a video with his family with a caption that read, “Spl thanks to all the Doctors, Nurses, Police, Army and many more serving the society. Gratitude. #jantacurfew”

Ram Charan wrote, ” Great feeling ! Great initiative @narendramodi ji

So proud of INDIA. JAI HIND #indiafightscorona”

Chiranjeevi took to his production banner Konidela Production Company to share the video along with caption, “Anjana Devi garu, Chiranjeevi garu and family showing their appreciation and respect towards all the authorities and people in the medical field.”

Jr, NTR shared a video with his elder son ring the bell along with a caption that read, “Salute to all our brothers and sisters in healthcare and emergency services, who are selflessly leading this fight against COVID19”

Pawan Kalyan wrote, “We salute to all the Doctors, Nurses, health workers, sanitary workers, media and police for fighting against corona.”

Nagarjuna Akkineni applauded the way Indian citizens united for the initiative, as he wrote

