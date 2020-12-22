A few months back, Baba Ka Dhaba was all over the social media. YouTuber Gaurav Wasan had shared a video of its owner Kanta Prasad, who was seen talking about lack of customers at the eatery and even shedding tears. Soon after that, several Bollywood celebrities and commoners started promoting the place and even raised financial help as urged by Wasan.

After going viral, Kanta Prasad got benefitted with increasing customers and financial aid. But things turned upside down when the owner filed a police complaint against the YouTuber, alleging misappropriation of the funds, which were raised to help him run the shop.

Now, after all such controversial stuff, Baba Ka Dhaba’s owner is back in the news as he has started his own restaurant. Yes, you read that right! Kanta Prasad now owns his own restaurant in Malviya Nagar, Delhi. Speaking to ANI about it, he said, “We’re very happy. God has blessed us. I want to thank people for their help. I appeal to them to visit my restaurant. We will serve Indian and Chinese cuisines here.”

Meanwhile, netizens are now trolling Baba Ka Dhaba owner and questioning from where this huge investment has come. Also, memes are going viral on Twitter with reference to Scam 1992, Hera Pheri, Mirzapur and much, portraying Gaurav Wasan as a victim.

Check out the meme fest below:

