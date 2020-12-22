A few months back, Baba Ka Dhaba was all over the social media. YouTuber Gaurav Wasan had shared a video of its owner Kanta Prasad, who was seen talking about lack of customers at the eatery and even shedding tears. Soon after that, several Bollywood celebrities and commoners started promoting the place and even raised financial help as urged by Wasan.
After going viral, Kanta Prasad got benefitted with increasing customers and financial aid. But things turned upside down when the owner filed a police complaint against the YouTuber, alleging misappropriation of the funds, which were raised to help him run the shop.
Now, after all such controversial stuff, Baba Ka Dhaba’s owner is back in the news as he has started his own restaurant. Yes, you read that right! Kanta Prasad now owns his own restaurant in Malviya Nagar, Delhi. Speaking to ANI about it, he said, “We’re very happy. God has blessed us. I want to thank people for their help. I appeal to them to visit my restaurant. We will serve Indian and Chinese cuisines here.”
Meanwhile, netizens are now trolling Baba Ka Dhaba owner and questioning from where this huge investment has come. Also, memes are going viral on Twitter with reference to Scam 1992, Hera Pheri, Mirzapur and much, portraying Gaurav Wasan as a victim.
Check out the meme fest below:
When @ananyapandayy said mene bhut struggle kiya hai..
Meanwhile #BabaKaDhaba owner be like – pic.twitter.com/EKUWBqiQkG
— Oye Amaan (@AmaanOye) December 21, 2020
#BabaKaDhaba turned into restaurant
Baba to everyone on social media: pic.twitter.com/OZG42ivG3X
— Manish Shukla (@ManishS47038529) December 21, 2020
#BabaKaDhaba
The art The Artist pic.twitter.com/Q3hOmbjWfN
— Tuhina Srivastava (@t_u_h_i_n_a) December 21, 2020
#BabaKaDhaba‘ Owner starts a new resturant in Delhi
Owner be like: pic.twitter.com/Eks0kUaABN
— Manish Shukla (@ManishS47038529) December 21, 2020
Everyone is a gangster untill real gangster arrives 😁😁#BabaKaDhaba
Scam 2020 pic.twitter.com/d5iFyNsD52
— Ajay Chauhan (@_AJ020) December 22, 2020
#BabaKaDhaba
New definition of Struggle 😑
From this To this pic.twitter.com/1Zlx7kAjoz
— Bangali Babu (@qareebnjr) December 22, 2020
After starting a brand new restaurant in malviya nagar in delhi
Baba be like #BabaKaDhaba pic.twitter.com/4fruL7Uob2
— Ujjawal Sharma 🇮🇳 (@SharmaJi720) December 22, 2020
Kanta parsad reaction to #GauravWasan in media 🤣🤣🤣#BabaKaDhaba pic.twitter.com/CLtK8k9SG5
— #भिंडीवाला (तथाकथित किसान)🤣 (@bhindiwala91) December 22, 2020
#BabaKaDhaba #BabaKaDhaba
After seeing this:-
Age is a just a number .:
How to be a successful person 😁 pic.twitter.com/D0XlJzdh5X
— MICHAEL (@Michael70274) December 22, 2020
