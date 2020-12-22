Milind Soman has been a fitness inspiration for years now. The actor turned 55 last month but makes sure that he leaves jaws-dropped with every appearance of his. He did his first modelling assignment at the age of 24 but earned massive for his work of an hour. Read on for all the scoop.

The Paurashpur actor himself made the big revelation through his latest Instagram post. Sharing a string of photographs from the photoshoot, Milind mentioned how he did not know modelling could be a profession until then. But it was the salary that he got for the one-hour work back in 1989 that has grabbed our eyeballs.

Bringing all the mystery to end, Milind Soman earned 50,000 INR for his first modelling photoshoot. Yes, you heard that right! That’s a lot of sum back in that time. One could see his younger self wearing embroidery printed black shirt as he posed for the cameras.

Milind Soman captioned the post, “My first advertisement campaign 1989! Before this campaign, I did not even know that modelling was a profession. It was a surprise phone call, out of the blue, from a person who had seen me somewhere, asking me to shoot a few pics. Having been a really shy boy, I was reluctant. But when they offered Rs 50,000 for an hour’s work, I had to say yes. thank you Rasna Behl.”

Check out the post below:

Well, Milind has truly been lucky and we feel blessed that he entered the modelling profession.

The actor will be next seen in Paurashpur. The ALTBalaji web series also stars Shaheer Sheikh, Shilpa Shinde, Annu Kapoor, Poulomi Das amongst others.

Meanwhile, Milind Soman also recently opened up about the criticism he received over posting a n*de picture on his birthday. He asked the trolls to unfollow him if they do not like his content.

Milind has posted a picture of himself running at the Goa beach and he posed n*ked for the picture. A case was also filed against the actor over the same.

