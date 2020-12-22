Rakhi Sawant is currently creating a lot of noise over her mysterious marriage. The actress allegedly tied the knot last year but kept the identity of her husband hidden. All we know that the man is a US-based businessman and his name is Ritesh. However, the husband is now ready to come out in the open. He also talks about the Bigg Boss 14 challenger’s stint with Deepak Kalal.

As fans know, many people have been suspicious about Rakhi’s marriage. Some even term it as another publicity stunt. Bigg Boss 14 co-challenger Arshi Khan was also seen mocking the actress over the same.

Now, Ritesh says that he is to be blamed for hiding marriage with Rakhi Sawant. The businessman claims he is scared, especially after the stint she did with Deepak Kalal. In a conversation with ETimes, he opened up, “I was scared that the haters might troll us and especially because of the spoofs she had done in the past with Deepak Kallal, people started not taking her seriously, but I like Rakhi and don’t care about it. I am ready to take that hit now.”

The mysterious husband of Rakhi Sawant continued, “Now, I feel I should come and reveal my identity. I had two-three defence projects in the past and I could not reveal my identity. It would have hit me very badly. We got married all of a sudden, we met, liked each other and got married. We had not planned anything. Now, I am prepared and can openly tell the world that Rakhi Sawant is my wife. I feel nothing is more important to me than Rakhi at this point of time. Hence, I am ready to take this risk.”

Furthermore, Ritesh also shared that he is ready to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house and make the big revelation. If the BB team connects with him, he’s more than happy to appear on the show.

Just not that, the husband also added Rakhi Sawant did spoofs with Deepak Kalal for money and he knows about it all!

Are you excited to finally see Rakhi’s husband?

