Mahaveer Shringi is a man who has had a journey of his own. Now a producer, Shringi has been a journalist, filmmaker and has also actively participated in politics. While gearing up for his new horror drama, the filmmaker joined Koimoi for an exclusive conversation and called out superstars of Bollywood for not giving a hit that has won hearts in the past decade.

Shringi, when asked about people calling his film soft p*rn had many names to take. In first he called out Kamaal R Khan, for his opinions and said he only sees world with his vision. Later he took digs at several Bollywood stars including Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Below is everything he had to say.

Mahaveer Shringi said, “Isme 2 tarah ki baat hoti hai. Kuch logo ka kaam hi burai karna hota hai, jaise ki KRK (Kamaal R Khan). Main naam lekar baat karunga. Uski nazar me duniya ke saare kaam gande hai. Vo khud ke alawa puri duniya ko woh galat maantaa hai.”

“Aise hi kahi bohot sare industry me log hai, KRK to sirf ek chotasa udharan hai. Main comment ki parwah nhi karta. Main jo film banata hoon aap usko dil se dekho, main public ke liye banata hoon. Aap hi dekhlo, jitni bhi horror films aayi hai, konsi film ne aapka dil jeet liya?” questioned Mahaveer Shringi.

Further while talking about Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, Mahaveer Shringi said, “Main ek choti baat kehna chahunga, Salman Khan ki, Aamir Khan ki, Akshay Kumar ki 2010 ke baad ek single hit ka naam batado jisne darshako ka dil jeeta ho. Wahi ghisi piti films, matlab inka target hai budget ko daba ke public ke mu pe phekna. Main phekna nhi chahta. Main bhale hi low budget producer hoon, par meri film ko agar 100-200 log bhi dekhega, unka dil jeet liya, ek ne meri peeth thap-thapa di, mera film banana sarthak hai.”

Mahaveer Shringi is the man behind films like Koi Sath Hai, Queens Of Sajangarh and Tape Recorder.

