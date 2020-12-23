Emraan Hashmi is one of the most critically acclaimed actors of Bollywood. He is known for his amazing performances in Murder, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai and The Dirty Picture. The actor recently took to social media and uploaded two pictures from one of his favourite photoshoots of the past.

In one picture, he is seen as Walter White of Breaking Bad and in the other photo, he is dressed as Joker. Continue reading the article to know more.

Taking to social media, Emraan Hashmi wrote, “Came across some pics of one of my fav photo shoots of the past. This one was a tribute to the best bad guys to grace the screen, Walter white and the joker. #fhm”

Emraan Hashmi’s name recently came in the headlines when a student named Kundan Kumar has named Emraan and Sunny Leone as their parent in his exam admit card. Reportedly, the student is studying at Dhanraj Mahto Degree college which is affiliated to the Bhim Rao Ambedkar Bihar University.

Emraan Hashmi also reacted on the news. The actor took to Twitter and denied any such relationship with Sunny Leone. He also denied being the father of that student. In a hilarious response to the news, Emraan tweeted, “I swear he ain’t mine.”

I swear he ain’t mine 🙋🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/ARpJfqZGLT — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) December 9, 2020

While Emraan Hashmi has not been in news through much of 2020, he recently commented about the nepotism debate aftermath Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. During an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor said that he is unapologetic about belonging to a film family.

He said to the publication, “I’m all for equal opportunities, which is only fair. But these conversations seem like nepotism only happens in the film industry when it’s not the case. I’m not going to be apologetic if I’m a part of a film family. And if I want someone to carry my legacy forward, I would want my son to do it. Why would I give it to someone else?”

