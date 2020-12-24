2020 has been a terrible year for entertainment fraternity. The year has taken away many talented filmmakers and actors from us. Now recent news about Malayalam director-screenwriter Naranipuzha Shanavas has shocked us. The Sufiyum Sujathayum director passed away on December 23. Aditi Rao Hydari took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for the late director.

For the unversed, Aditi Rao Hydari played the female lead role in his last OTT released film, Sufiyum Sujathayum. The actress has shared some stills from the movie along with an emotional note.

Aditi Rao Hydari wrote, “As kind and sensitive as his stories…Rest in Peace Shanavas sir I Hope your Sufi soul finds a place as beautiful as the one you created for us in Sufiyum Sujathayum. Gone too soon.My Prayers and condolences to the family.”

Actor-producer Vijay Babu also shared the news of Naranipuzha Shanavas’s demise and wrote, “(You have gone, leaving behind a lifetime of memories and a lot of stories you told me. Our Sufi) We tried our best for u shaanu … love u lots.”

Naranipuzha Shanavas started his career in the entertainment industry as an editor and short filmmaker. He hails from Naranippuzha in Malappuram and he is in his 40s. He left for heavenly abode yesterday at a private hospital in Kochi after he had a cardiogenic shock while shooting for a film. He was admitted to KG Hospital in Coimbatore, where he was declared brain dead and was kept on ventilator support. According to a report in The News Minute, there had been no improvement in Shanavas’s health ever since he got admitted to the hospital.

