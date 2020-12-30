Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood are one of the most loved couples on Indian television. The year 2020 has been a rollercoaster ride for the couple. In a recent interview, Divya opened up on how weird the year had been for her. She also lost her father amid the pandemic and is yet to cope up with the loss.

The actress also said if 2020 was a normal year, she would have planned to get married to Varun Sood but now, she will wait till 2022. Continue reading the scoop to know more.

Speaking about what impact 2020 had on her life, Divya Agarwal told Mumbai Mirror, “Right now, the only things I have in life are the memories with my dad. 2020 has made me understand life is so unpredictable and you never know what is in store for you. This year has taught me to just live in the moment and not waste one single minute in doing something which you might regret.”

Divya added, “Another thing I’ve learned is to value people. Earlier, I used to be involved in my own life and many times, I have missed the birthdays of my family members and friends. I have realised this in 2020, in the lockdown, that all you have are these people. So life has to be a perfect balance of everything. I am trying to learn to balance my personal and professional lives.”

When she was asked about her marriage plans to Varun Sood, Divya Agarwal said, “If 2020 was a very normal year, then we would definitely have planned something. But not right now, because we have so much to do. I think 2021 is the year we both are looking out for working crazily and building our individual personalities. Maybe in 2022 or 2023, you never know (laughs). We also have Varun’s sister to get married first.”

