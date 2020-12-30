Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony in Mumbai. The couple got married via court because of the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. They are currently having the best time of their life in Bhutan. Prior to that, they even visited Kashmir and uploaded some amazing pictures on their respective social media accounts.

Advertisement

The Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor recently took to Instagram and uploaded a beautiful picture captured in Paro, Bhutan. In the picture, he is seen twinning with wife Ruchikaa Kapoor. The duo is wearing a red coloured checked shirt and are sitting on a hilltop.

Advertisement

In the caption, Shaheer Sheikh wrote, “Oh yes I am crazy too.. 🤪 #midConversation.” Television actress Hina Khan sneaked into the comments section and put an evil eye emoji while Pooja Banerjee shared a heart-eyed emoji. Many other fans also commented on the post. One user wrote, “Ree waah! Twinning shwinning n all ❤️😍 looking cute n beautiful together ❤️@shaheernsheikh @ruchikaakapoor.” Another user commented, “Your shirt a bit more FADED

Your posts never get me JADED

Your path might be WADED

Your love got me CEDED

Love you SHAH ❤️❤️” A third user expressed, “What a beautiful picture of this gorgeous couple with a eye pleasing back drop😍😍 picturesque♥️🤗 @shaheernsheikh and @ruchikaakapoor , you both look so amazing together….loads of love 💕”

@shaheernsheikhHave a look at the post here.

For the unversed, Shaheer Sheikh had announced his wedding with Ruchikaa on his Instagram handle on November 27. Sharing a picture with his wifey, he had written, “Zindagi khatm bhi ho jaaye agar… Na kabhi khatm ho ulfat ka safar. #chaloDildarChalo #ikigai.” Ruchikaa is the Executive Vice President of Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Productions. The couple met during one of the projects and have been spotted at several parties together. Albeit, they tied the knot in a court marriage last month.

What are your views on Shaheer Sheikh’s beautiful picture with Ruchikaa Kapoor? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Asim Riaz Waiting For Himanshi Khurana Has A Different Tale To Say Contrary To Break Up Rumours, See Pics

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube