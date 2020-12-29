The upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will see Gokuldhaam Society’s residents a tad worried about Champakklal’s determination of single-handedly managing all the arrangements for New Year’s Eve celebrations. Champakklal has declared this year, he will take care of all the arrangements himself and that he won’t need anybody’s help or assistance for it. This has put everyone in the Society in a dilemma and now they all want to know what his plans are. Each one takes turns to extract any information about what exactly has he planned for but one by one, they fail at obtaining any info.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jethaalal and Taarak Mehta have jointly tried to probe Champakklal for the how’s and when’s of the arrangements but have met with a dead end. There is no way Champakklal is going to disclose what his plans are and how he is going to manage it all on his own. On Taarak Mehta’s advice, Jethaalal takes Tapu’s help to get the scoop from his grandfather. Jethaalal believes that since Tapu is the apple of Champakklal’s eyes, Tapu may be able to extract some info. But this plan too fails. Just when Jethaalal thinks he is out of ideas, he receives a marketing call and this sparks off an idea in his head. Jethaalal plans to call his father posing as event-organiser offering solutions for celebrations.

The plan looks and sounds like a winner and maybe Jethaalal will finally be able to find out what his father is planning to do for New Year’s Eve. But Champakklal is Jethaalal’s father after all. Right now, the scale is balanced and the outcome is entirely unknown to anyone. It is quite possible that Champakklal does take the bait and Jethaalal gets to know his father’s plans. But viewers will just have to wait and watch the next episode to find out for themselves. The father-son duo always means lots of fun and comedy, and to not miss on any of it, watch the upcoming episodes of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm only on SAB TV.

Must Read: The Family Man 2: Makers Are Hinting To A Release Date & We Might Be Up For The Big Announcement Soon!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube