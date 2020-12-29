From Sushmita Sen’s Aarya to Jaideep Ahlawat’s Paatal Lok, Indian web content is reaching new heights with quality web shows. While most of our focus remains at praising the lead actors in a show, there are many excellent actors who do a wonderful job and it’s difficult to imagine the show without them. In today’s article, we will be discussing 5 standout actors who have enhanced our viewing experience of a web show.

Namit Das In A Suitable Boy:

The Mira Nair directed web show is adapted from Vikram Seth’s 1993 novel of the same name. The show is set in new India of 1951 and features the journey of a literature student Lata Mehra (Tanya Maniktala). In the show, Namit plays the character of Haresh Khanna, one of the potential grooms for Lata. The actor has played the character with complete devotion. Harsh is a simple man who genuinely loves and cares for Lata. There are moments when he gets excited and angry on small things and Namit has expressed all emotions purely. In the last episode when Lata finds him in the train, the glow on his face screams that we can’t imagine anyone else playing Haresh.

Surya Sharma In Hostages season 1:

While the whole show was in heap praises of Ronit Roy and Tisca Chopra’s performances, I am the one who couldn’t turn my eyes off every time Surya Sharma was on the screen. The actor played the character of Prince, a psychopath in Prithvi Singh’s team. Prince is totally an unpredictable character. He is an alpha male who deep inside has a soft corner for Hyma. He can be easily triggered and Surya has done an amazing job in portraying a character with anger issues. The actor has also been praised for his fabulous performance in Sony Liv’s Undekhi.

Ishwak Singh In Paatak Lok:

I think enough has already been said on Ishwak Singh’s good looks and amazing performance in Paatak Lok. The actor has previously been doing small cameos in movies like Veere Di Wedding, Raanjhanaa and Tamasha but it was Paatak Lok that gave him much needed recognition. He plays the character of Imran Ansari in the series and I doubt if there is a single person who didn’t like his performance.

Isha Talwar In Mirzapur 2:

Isha plays the character of Madhuri Yadav Tripathi, wife of Munna Tripathi in the series. Despite a small role, the actress has managed to leave an impact on the show. She is the one who understood Munna and I think it’s only because of her, we get to see the emotional side of him. Everyone praised Divyenndu for his acting in the show but I feel Isha acted as an anchor to show us what the actor is capable of. The actress had also stolen my heart in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15.

Maya Sarao In Aarya:

Maya Sarao played the character of Maya, Jawahar Bishnoi’s wife. Throughout the series, she has an aura. She is artistic, stylish and bold. Maya has a rebellious attitude in her body language. Even when she is timid of her husband’s deranged deeds, she refuses to lose her personality and I feel the actress has done an amazing job in the series.

Well, which amongst the five mentioned actors is your favourite? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities and shows.

