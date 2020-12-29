Rohit Shetty is well aware of his audience’s pulse. He is the most commercially successful Bollywood director at present and seems like, he isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Want to know why we are so confident of him? Let us explain to you in detail.

Shetty is simply unstoppable and is well known as a ‘Hit Machine’ of Bollywood. He has given 10 back-to-back successes and his streak will remain unbroken for sure. His successful line up includes – Golmaal Returns, All The Best, Golmaal 3, Singham, Bol Bachchan, Chennai Express, Singham Returns, Dilwale, Golmaal Again and Simmba.

We know you are already stunned looking at Rohit Shetty’s filmography but wait, he is yet to deliver his Sooryavanshi and Cirkus. And it won’t be an overstatement if we say that he’ll be ruling directors’ ranking for a long time. Going by our i.e. Koimoi Directors’ Power Index, he is currently at 1st place with 1150 points.

Following Rohit Shetty is Rajkumar Hirani with 900 points. At 3rd is Ali Abbas Zafar with 850 points. In a current scenario, Shetty’s Sooryavanshi is looking nothing less than an affair of 200 crores at the box office. It marks the first collaboration between Shetty and Akshay Kumar. Also, it brings back the much-loved pair of Akki and Katrina Kaif. Amongst all, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh’s cameos have taken the hype to a different level altogether.

Scheduled to release in March 2020, Covid-19 pandemic came as a spoilsport. But on a positive side, the buzz is still intact for Sooryavanshi and it’s touted to be Shetty and Akshay’s biggest hit. Speaking of his upcoming Cirkus, the film is a remake of 1982’s classic Angoor. It’s been announced with Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. Apart from them, Shetty’s beloved supporting cast will be seen making you go crazy. This one too looks like a superhit in the making and 100 crores is the least expectation.

Considering the minimum expectations from Sooryavanshi and Cirkus, Shetty might get a benefit of 300 points and touching 1450 in the points table. Speaking of his competitors, Rajkumar Hirani hasn’t announced any new project yet. Also, even if Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger 3 touches 300 crore mark, he won’t be able to beat the ‘Hit Machine’.

