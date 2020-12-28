While social media is loving AK vs AK, RS & RS of Bollywood are gearing up to give everyone a great big-screen experience in 2021. Yes, we are talking about Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh who are currently shooting for their much talked about upcoming entertainer Cirkus.

Ranveer & Rohit had first collaborated for Simmba 2 years back. The film was a huge success and now they are coming back with another biggie. As Simmba completed 2 years recently, the actor took to Instagram and shared a fun BTS picture from the sets of Cirkus.

In the picture, we can see Rohit Shetty planning a shot while Ranveer Singh in his usual quirky style is distracting him. RS captioned the post as, “Cirkus ke set pe Simmba 2 ki fielding! 😆@itsrohitshetty #behindthescenes #2yearsofsimmba”

Cirkus features Ranveer Singh in a double role for the first time in his career, and also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. The film is an official adaptation of William Shakespeare’s play, The Comedy Of Errors, a classic literary composition that has already been adapted in Bollywood as Angoor (1982) and Do Dooni Chaar (1968).

Meanwhile, Rohit & Ranveer’s Simmba which also starred Sara Ali Khan in lead released in 2018 as the last Friday release of the year. The film did a business of 240.22 crores and proved to be a Super-Duper Hit at the box office.

Ranveer also celebrated 2 years of Simmba on Instagram with another post. Sharing a video from the film, Ranveer wrote, “AAYA POLICE !!! Two years of my first foray into hardcore commercial cinema with the Undisputed KING of the Box-office, one & only BOSSMAN @itsrohitshetty. Ek hi toh hai!”

“Thank you Boss for embracing me into your Team, teaching me the ropes, and giving me an everlasting and cherished film that I am most proud of ! #love #gratitude #2YearsOfSimmba,” he added.

Now, Rohit Shetty has his own cop universe, whose next part Sooryavanshi is slated to release in 2021. The Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif starrer was supposed to release in March 2020 but got postponed due to pandemic.

