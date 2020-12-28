Koimoi Audience Poll 2020: From Akshay Kumar’s Burjkhalifa To Saif Ali Khan’s Ole Ole

Koimoi Audience Poll 2020: There is no denying that the year 2020 has been anything but relaxing. Fortunately, with the gift of music, we got some respite and sailed through the difficult times. Although we have not attended parties or went to clubs for the longest of time this year, that cannot stop us from dancing to the best of party tracks in our house itself. From mimicking Nora Fatehi’s hook step in Garmi to trying out Akshay Kumar & Kiara Advani’s step in Burjkhalifa, we have had some of the best dance tracks in 2020.

Take a look at the nominees for the category ‘Best Dance Track’ of 2020:

1. Garmi (Street Dancer 3D)

This song from Street Dancer 3D is probably more famous because of the eye-catching hook step. Nora Fatehi’s s*xy moves won all of our hearts, and of course, one cannot miss the fantastic beats, and you feel like grooving to it the moment Garmi plays.

2. Ole Ole (Jawaani Jaaneman)

From 1994 to 2020, a lot has changed. From a boy next door to a hot bearded man, Saif Ali Khan’s transition in the 2.0 version of Ole Ole was loved by all. The 1994 track was a hit and stayed with us until today, but the remix version took the cake away.

3. Haan Main Galat (Love Aaj Kal)

The new version might be an ear sore for the OG fans who loved the Saif-Deepika version, but once you’ve heard it enough times, you’ll start grooving to this Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan number.

4. Burjkhalifa (Laxmmi)

Akshay Kumar’s song from the movie Laxmii was an instant hit. Promoted as the biggest dance track of the year, Burjkhalifa is an upbeat Punjabi track. To make the song popular among youngsters, the lyricist has given many pop-culture references, including a mention if Kylie Jenner. Akshay Kumar looked his quirky best in the song, while Kiara Advani looked sizzling hot.

5. Do You Love Me (Baaghi 3)

Who would blink when there is a diva as hot as Disha Patani in the skimpiest of clothes showing us some s*xy AF dance moves? Well, the video is any day a winner. Talking about music, it is different in a good way and very unusual. Not too fast but peppy and slowly but steadily it will grow on you.

6. Kudi Nu Nachne De (Angrezi Medium)

A cute and catchy number from Angrezi Medium instantly won hearts the moment it released. The lyrics are lovely, and we bet there is any girl who wouldn’t like it. The video too is wonderful as it has all the top divas from Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif starring in it.

