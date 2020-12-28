Oscar and Grammy-winning Indian composer AR Rahman says the work that BAFTA plans to do in India with the Breakthrough Initiative will have a wide impact far beyond Bollywood.

Rahman has been roped in as the ambassador of the BAFTA Breakthrough initiative in India.

“The work that BAFTA plans to do in India with Breakthrough stretches far beyond Bollywood. BAFTA and I share the passion for discovering and nurturing new talent and this association with them is a natural fit because of this shared vision,” Rahman said.

“The beauty of Indian cinema lies in the diversity of its various film industries. This initiative will be looking for talent across every corner of the Indian film, games and television industries that we can showcase to the world,” he added.

Talking about the BAFTA Breakthrough Initiative, Rahman said: “BAFTA will enable Indian talent to cross borders and stand proud on a world stage. BAFTA will provide networking opportunities to emerging talent to be able to learn from some of the best in the industry. I am looking forward to discovering the diamonds in the rough from across the country.”

AR Rahman feels it is very important to keep reinventing. For that, he says, he keeps on challenging himself because after some time the magic fades and the brain becomes numb.

“As humans, after a while, even the best thing becomes boring. In any event of life, that boredom is a human quality. The only way to fight it is reinvention, to do something,” AR Rahman told IANS in an interview.

AR Rahman continued: “There’s an old saying which goes something like this: ‘If you do something very well with your right hand, then you should try it with your left hand as well’. So, get out of your comfort zone and muscle memory to find new muscle memories, find something new through that process.”

In reference to his work, he said: “Even now, it’s not like I go and sit on my chair and magic happens. I keep challenging myself because after a while, the magic fades and the brain becomes numb.”

“I think when we’re done with something, we always tend to move away from it,” AR Rahman shared while using food choices as an example.

