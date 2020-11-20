Six National Film Awards, two Academy Awards and two Grammy Awards winner AR Rahman is here with something new. The music maestro, who has composed and lent his voice for songs in Bollywood, South Indian Cinema and Hollywood, has unveiled his new work that stresses on the need for water conservation.

Composed by Rahman, the track is titled Paani Anthem and is for #MissionPaani – SwachhtaaurPaani campaign.

Talking about the campaign, AR Rahman said, “The water crisis is one of the most compelling situations we need to address. The ‘Paani Anthem’, created by Prasoon (Joshi) and I, is a call to action sung by the generation with the most to lose if we don’t conserve water: today’s children.”

Talking further about the campaign and song, AR Rahman said, “It’s important to lay a foundation of care to address the water issue, to develop conscious action around how water is used and consumed, to remind people to be careful. The all-children choir is the voice of our youth who are looking to make a difference. We are hoping to encourage the nation to take the water oath in an attempt at saving water.”

With lyrics by Prasoon Joshi. It urges people to take the right steps towards saving water and maintain hygiene as well as practice efficient water management. Check it out here:

