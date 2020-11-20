Manish Malhotra, the man behind making many Bollywood stars stylish on-screen and off-screen has a career spanning over 30 years. The celebrated designer and stylish recently opened up about this favourite muse, working in Bollywood and much more. Read it all below.

Manish has worked with several actresses in his career spanning over three decades. From Rekha to Alia Bhatt, he has styled outfits for stars across generations. When asked to pick his favourite muse, he instantly names the late superstar Sridevi.

Manish Malhotra told IANS, “Without any doubt, Sridevi will always be my favourite muse. Her aura cannot be replaced in the industry ever. It does not mean that I don’t love other actresses. I love working with Shabana Azmiji, Rekhaji and more, but I had a really special relationship with Sridevi.”

For those who do not know, Manish Malhotra started his career as a model, before venturing into the world of costume designing for Bollywood celebrities in the nineties. Talking about it the designer said, “It was my love for cinema that made me enter this field. I wanted to do something different, I wanted to make difference in the way costumes were seen in the movies. I introduced the concept of styling, I introduced the concept of look. It’s been a non-stop journey. It’s been 30 years and I am still working. Isn’t it the most defining moment of my career?”

Manish Malhotra is currently seen judging the digital reality fashion show, Myntra Fashion Superstar along with Sushmita Sen and Mallika Dua. Talking about it, he said, “(I) Totally loved mentoring the young minds. In fact, I got to learn a lot of new things about fashion from them. It was a great experience judging the show.”

