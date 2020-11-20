The gorgeous and talented Divya Khosla Kumar celebrated her birthday on the sets of her upcoming film, Satyameva Jayate 2!

Advertisement

Truly a dedicated actress and not one to take time off work, she was seen cutting a cake along with her husband & the T-Series Head honcho, Bhushan Kumar as well as co-star John Abraham and director Milap Zaveri.

The versatile starlet, Divya Khosla Kumar is known for juggling multiple facets of her life and was last seen in Teri Aankhon Mein, a performance which garnered her high praises and was on everyone’s playlists on loop!

Advertisement

Divya Khosla Kumar balances her personal and professional life with effortless panache which makes her an inspiration to all aspiring career-oriented women everywhere.

Talking about Satyamev Jayate 2, producer Nikkhil Advani, who was with Milap in Lucknow, asserts that since Milap has developed the subject, he realised that Lucknow would be an apt setting and relocated the story there. Before coronavirus struck, Satyameva Jayate 2 was based in Mumbai. His director confides that John’s roots in the film are in Varanasi and believes that the transition will give the film a pan-India feel, appealing even to viewers in the interiors. They will also be shooting for a few days at a Mumbai studio early next year before calling it a wrap.

Satyameva Jayate 2 produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment) is slated to release ‪on May 12, 2021. Celebrating her birthday with her near and dear ones on sets instead of taking time off – hats off to her! Here’s wishing Divya Khosla Kumar a very Happy Birthday!

Must Read: Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan & Sara Ali Khan Fans In North India Rejoice As They Have A Surprise For You, Deets Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube