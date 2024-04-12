Nora Fatehi has spread her charisma in various fields of showbiz. She’s a beautiful singer, an actress, and a much-loved judge on reality shows. She rose to popularity via her participation in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss and has come a long way. The Dilbar star is currently exposing the dark side of Bollywood, claiming actors get married for networking. Scroll below for all the details!

It’s been a tough journey for Nora. She’s originally a Canadian actress working in the Hindi industry. The Satyameva Jayate 2 actress was humiliated for her weak Hindi accent. A casting agent shouted at her and asked her to return to her country. But she’s made it because of hard work and has also been roped in for leading roles in Bollywood.

Nora Fatehi exposes Bollywood

The Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10 judge recently sat down for an honest conversation with Ranveer Allahabadia on The Ranveer Show. Exposing the dark side of Bollywood, Nora Fatehi shared, “I see this happening in front of me; I’ve seen it happening in my industry. People get married for clout. People use these wives or husbands for networking, for circles, for money, for relevancy.”

Nora Fatehi continued, “Usse shaadi karni hai so I can stay relevant for the next three years because she’s got a few film releasing and they were doing well at the box office. So I got to right that wave. People are that calculative. Those are predators, too, don’t you think?”

Her viral video was shared by a user on Reddit. While Nora did not take any names, netizens began wondering who she’s indirectly targeting.

A user wrote, “She ain’t wrong tho! Its all business in bwood”

Another commented, “Aditya roy kapur is angling for the same.”

“Is she talking about Sid-Kiara?” another questioned.

A viewer reacted, “Definitely attacking Sid and Vicky”

A comment read, “100% Vicky Kaushal. He gained much clout after marrying Katrina. Before that, he was just an actor known for good performances and a promising future. After the marriage, his stock skyrocketed as someone special.”

Nora Fatehi upcoming projects!

On the professional front, Nora has 100%, co-starring Shehnaaz Gill, John Abraham, and Riteish Deshmukh. She also has the Telugu film, Matka, in the pipeline.

