After starring in a couple of movies and shows, Nora Fatehi carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. The diva has shown off her stunning moves in songs like Kusu Kusu, O Saki Saki, Haye Garmi, Dilbar, and many others. Known for her dancing style, the dancer-turned-actress was recently invited for a guest appearance on the dance reality show ‘Dance Plus Pro 7’. However, her steps on the dance show haven’t gone down well with netizens.

The show, which sees Remo D’Souza, Punit Pathak, and Raghav Juyal on the judging panel, welcomed Nora as a special guest who set the stage on fire as she gave a special performance on ‘Naach Meri Rani.’ The actress looked stunning as she wore a metallic halter-neck dress which accentuated her curves. Scroll down for details.

During one of the episodes, Nora Fatehi received massive criticism after she was seen making some stunning moves on the dance reality show. Nora was trolled for her sensuous dance on the show, which is referred to as a family show. Netizens slammed her and accused her of sending a bad message to the youngsters. Nora was seen twerking while spilling water on her hot body.

A user wrote, “Did they air this on national TV? Ott is ok. But the TV audience will be scandalized by this act of #NoraFatehi for sure,” while another one said, “She’s given a bad message to youngsters India is known for culture not vulgarity.”

A third one commented, “It’s funny how women like Nora Fartehi want to be seen as more than just a s*x symbol/toy to be used but keep on doing things that has more of an opposite effect/contradict that…” Another joked, “You think this coming on national TV is a dangerous thing? Just imagine how dangerous it is if your wife catches you watching Nora Fatehi dance in a viral video.”

How are these things even allowed for family audience at home, including children? Blatant objectification in the name of “dancing” and TRP.. pic.twitter.com/NAegC2ud68 — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) January 31, 2024

A Twitterati asked, “Is this Ram Rajya? @ianuragthakur @narendramodi @PMOIndia @myogiadityanath what our children going to learn ? How to serve soft p*rn through dance? कोई guideline है या नहीं ?”

“Wow an accused @norafatehi dancing away and showing the world and the justice system hey look you could not do anything to me ! Slap on the face and Seriously what culture is this promoting on children’s show @smritiirani @ianuragthakur where is your responsibility?” read another comment.

Have you watched the video? Do let us know what are your thoughts on the same.

