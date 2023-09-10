Actress Nora Fatehi, who is of Moroccan descent, has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his heartfelt condolences and support to Morocco, following a devastating earthquake that left the nation reeling.

The earthquake – with a magnitude of 6.8, struck Morocco with a powerful force and brought forth a wave of destruction and despair, but it also highlighted the power of global unity and the significance of extending a helping hand in times of crisis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The earthquake – which was felt in many cities of Morocco including Rabat and Casablanca, has reportedly caused the death of over 2000, till now.

In a heartwarming gesture of solidarity and compassion, PM Narendra Modi extended his condolences and support to the quake hit country. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, “Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the people of Morocco. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time.”

Nora Fatehi took to Instagram Stories, and shared a message for the PM after reading his post. He post read, “Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this big support! You were one of the first countries to raise awareness and extend a helping hand! The Moroccan people are very thankful and grateful! Jai Hind!”

On the work front, Nora will be next seen in a titular role for the first time ever, opposite Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal in a sports-action film titled ‘Crakk’. She also has films such as ‘Matka’, ‘Dancing Dad’, and Kunal Kemmu’s ‘Madgaon Express’ in the pipeline.

Must Read: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Steamy Kiss With Hrithik Roshan In Dhoom 2 Invited Legal Notices From Fans Who Told Her “Your Life In Such An Exemplary Manner”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News