Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar is as well known in India as he is in his home country. The now-retired sportsman – who was an ace fast bowler while his career was active, has connections in Bollywood. Wondering who these connections are? Well, it’s none other than top Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

During a recent chat, Shoaib revealed a major connection between himself and the two Bollywood superstars – SRK and Salman. Read on to know all the former Pakistani cricketer has to say.

As reported by Times Now News, while charting with comedian Sorabh Pant, Shoaib Akhtar said he is a star today mainly because he used to copy SRK and Salman all the time. In the same chat, He also revealed he used to imitate the run-ups of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis. He said, “Salman Khan has always been my favourite and I also like Shah Rukh. I actually have to thank both of them because had they not come in my life, I wouldn’t have become a star. I used to copy Salman and Shah Rukh all the time. I also used to copy Waqar Younis’ run-up and also Wasim Akram.”

During the same interview, Shoaib Akhtar also revealed he and Sachin Tendulkar got along well. He said, “I was really lucky to be friends with Sachin. I got along with him really well. People feel we are enemies but that’s really not the case.” The Pakistani cricketer also said he shared a good bond with some of his greatest teammates in the Pakistani dressing room. “I was friends with everyone, especially Afridi, Saqlain, Aju (Azhar Mahmood) and was the naughtiest in the fielding sessions, naughty in a good way. I used to do mimicry and used to copy everyone. had very few fights.”

Let us know in the comments what you think of Shoaib Akhtar’s recent statements.

