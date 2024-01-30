Internet sensation Ayesha Khan entered the house in the middle of the Bigg Boss 17 season. Ayesha went to the house to confront the co-contestant and her alleged ex-boyfriend, Munawar Faruqui, for his wrongdoings. During her stint, the actress made quite a few shocking revelations about the comedian’s personal life and accused him of double dating and cheating while being with her. In one of the episodes, she even stated that he wasn’t only involved with two, but more girls were also involved.

However, later, on the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, the controversy was addressed by the hosts Salman Khan and Karan Johar, and the two were also seen reprimanding the comedian. Now that the show has ended and Munawar Faruqui has won the show, Ayesha has shared an abusive message she has received. Read on for details.

Some time back, Ayesha Khan took to her social media to share a screenshot of a message she received from Munawar Faruqui’s fan. A few weeks before the grand finale, the actress had a showdown with the comedian, and both stated that they wouldn’t meet or see each other’s faces once they were out of the house. However, soon after Bigg Boss 17 concluded, Ayesha has been receiving hate messages on social media especially from Munawar’s fans.

Taking to her Insta stories, Ayesha shared the message from her DM where Munawar’s fan made a vulgar comment and accused her of not supporting Munawar Faruqui. She shared the whole message of the user along with his username and display picture. Sharing the screengrab, she questioned, “Where are we heading as a society? My mental health doesn’t get affected?” Take a look!

A while back, we brought you Munawar Faqurui’s reaction to being called a ‘cheater’ and he told a media portal, “It really bothers me, and I am not proud of it at all. But one needs to understand that I had my reasons. I do not take this tag and even though I can, I do not want to defend myself. I would rather move on from it and emerge as a better person. I don’t want to drag it and make it bigger. It any way had become such a huge topic on the show. It bothers me and there’s more truth to it but I want things to open up organically.”

On the other hand, who enjoys a massive fan following, was surrounded by an ocean of fans upon his arrival at his home with his Bigg Boss 17 trophy.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Ayesha Khan receiving hateful and abusive messages? Do let us know.

