Undekhi Actor Surya Sharma On His Character In The Show: “Rinku Is Ruthless, Fearless & An Untaxed Kind Of Person”

Actor Surya Sharma, who is currently being lauded for his role of Rinku in the crime thriller web series “Undekhi“, has opened up on how he bagged the project and worked on his character.

“I was shooting for ‘Hostages’ in Delhi. One of the creative heads of the show came to me and told me to meet Siddharth Sen Gupta (creator of ‘Undekhi’). I met Sidharth sir after a week. That day, he was shooting in Versova. He called me on the set of ‘Apharan’ and explained me the story and the character. Next, I called him and told him my point of view about the character. I think that was the moment when he thought I was the right person to play Rinku,” he told IANS.

Speaking about his character, Surya Sharma said: “Rinku is ruthless, fearless and an untaxed kind of person. He owns the whole town. The best quality about Rinku is his love for his papaji. It was a challenge to maintain that demeanour for seven months, but we did workshops for three months and I used to visit Siddharth sir’s office every day. We worked on every detail, so nobody can question or if they question we should have an answer. This is a character I wanted to play, and I am happy to be part of the wonderful team.”

Surya Sharma is quite happy with the response he has received so far, and he really wants to keep continuing the good work.

“I am loving the vibe and atmosphere. I am a workaholic. I don’t go out and socialise, so I don’t know what people really think about me, and I like the fact I don’t know,” Surya Sharma added.

